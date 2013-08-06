Aug 6 Bayer AG's experimental drug to treat two types of pulmonary hypertension should be approved, an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday.

The panel voted 11-0 that the FDA should approve the drug, riociguat, which in clinical trials extended the distance patients could walk during a six-minute test.

The FDA is not obliged to follow the recommendation of its advisory panel, but typically does so. If approved, the drug would be sold under the brand name Adempas.

