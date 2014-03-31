(Corrects to show Adempas approved for first time in Europe, not for wider use, in headline and first paragraph)

FRANKFURT, March 31 German drugmaker Bayer said on Monday it has won approval in the European Union for the use of lung drug Adempas against two life-threatening forms of pulmonary hypertension.

The EU Commission cleared the the drug, also known as riociguat, for the treatment of chronic-thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (CTEPH) and pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

U.S. authorities approved the drug for the same uses in October.

Bayer counts Adempas among its most promising new drugs, predicting peak annual sales of more than 500 million euros ($688 million).