BRIEF-April FY net income group share drops to 20.1 million euros
* FY net income group share EUR 20.1 million ($21.18 million) versus EUR 42.1 million year ago
OSLO Dec 19 Bayer has raised its offer for Norway's Algeta, its partner for a new prostate cancer treatment, to 362 Norwegian crowns per share, valuing Algeta's equity at 2.1 billion euros ($2.9 billion).
Bayer in late November offered to pay 336 Norwegian crowns per Algeta share. ($1 = 0.7266 euros) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Fy net profit 17.1 million euros ($18.02 million) versus 12.4 million euros year ago
LONDON, March 8 Strong investor demand for European leveraged loans has allowed Swedish home alarm company Verisure to increase the size of a leveraged loan refinancing to €425m, banking sources said on Wednesday.