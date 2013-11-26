OSLO Nov 26 Norwegian drug maker Algeta has received a 336 crown per share preliminary takeover bid from Germany's Bayer, valuing the company at 14.76 billion crowns ($2.41 billion), it said on Tuesday.

The bid comes at a 27 percent premium to the last closing price of Algeta, which produces a novel prostate cancer drug in cooperation with Bayer. ($1 = 6.1345 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)