BRIEF-China Traditional Chinese Medicine expected to record an increase of net profit for year ended 31 december 2016
March 7 China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co Ltd:
OSLO Nov 26 Norwegian drug maker Algeta has received a 336 crown per share preliminary takeover bid from Germany's Bayer, valuing the company at 14.76 billion crowns ($2.41 billion), it said on Tuesday.
The bid comes at a 27 percent premium to the last closing price of Algeta, which produces a novel prostate cancer drug in cooperation with Bayer. ($1 = 6.1345 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
March 7 China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co Ltd:
* Expected result due to decrease in revenue from sale of properties during FY2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazil's National Treasury has mandated the investment-banking units of Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp and BNP Paribas SA to manage the reopening of the 6 percent dollar-denominated bond maturing in April 2026 , taking advantage of robust demand for the country's assets.