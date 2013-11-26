FRANKFURT Nov 26 A spokesman for Bayer confirmed on Tuesday the German pharmaceutical group has made an offer to buy Norway's Algeta but said the company did not want to provide any details at this point.

Algeta, Bayer's partner for a new prostrate cancer treatment, earlier said the German company has made an offer valuing the firm at $2.4 billion, a 27 percent premium to the stock's last close. (Reporting by Frank Siebelt; Writing by Maria Sheahan)