FRANKFURT Jan 20 German drugmaker Bayer said on Monday the offer period for its agreed bid for Norwegian radiology drug specialist Algeta would run from Monday until Feb. 24, 0900 local time.

Bayer last month won backing from the board of Algeta, its partner for a new prostate cancer treatment, for an increased $2.9 billion offer to buy the Norwegian company. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)