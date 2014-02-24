Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
OSLO Feb 24 German drug firm Bayer has clinched a $2.9 billion deal to take over Norwegian cancer drug maker Algeta after receiving 92.17 percent of shares in a cash offer, Algeta said on Monday.
Bayer bid for Algeta last year to gain outright control over a novel prostate cancer drug the two have developed jointly since 2009 and started selling in the United States in 2013.
Bayer also said it extended the acceptance deadline by two days to February 26 and expects the deal to close in the first quarter.
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
* Glycyx Pharmaventures and Valeant Pharmaceuticals agree to binding terms of licensing agreement in the field of oncology
BERLIN, March 15 Bosch, the world's biggest maker of automotive components, will continue to develop its own visual technology regardless of Intel's $15 billion deal to buy Mobileye, an executive said on Wednesday.