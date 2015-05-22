By Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT May 22 German drugmaker Bayer
expects the world's largest economies to pool
billions of euros in funding for the development of antibiotics
against the growing threat of drug-resistant superbugs, its
chief executive said on Friday.
"I expect a multinational fund for antibiotics research. One
country alone can't shoulder it," CEO Marijn Dekkers told
Germany's Der Spiegel magazine, according to an excerpt of an
interview provided to Reuters on Friday.
The funds were expected to be pledged during the June summit
of the Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations in Germany, he was
quoted as saying.
He mentioned reports that four new antibiotics would cost 20
billion euros ($22.4 billion) to develop, saying that was "maybe
a bit too much, but it will be really expensive".
The World Health Organization has deemed the rising tide of
drug-resistant bacteria, or so-called superbugs, as the "single
greatest challenge in infectious diseases".
Germany's health ministry has said Berlin would seek to
address drug-resistant superbugs as part of the country's
presidency of the G7, leading up to the G7 summit in Bavaria in
June.
Governments should award development contracts for more
antibiotics to pharmaceuticals companies, modelled on
development contracts tendered to the defence industry, Dekkers
told Der Spiegel.
The pharma industry has argued that the private sector was
being deterred from funding the development of new antibiotics
because, to prevent the emergence of even more resistant
bacteria, they would only be used when existing therapies have
failed
