* Sees Greater China sales reaching 6 bln euros by 2015
* To spend 1.8 bln euros on capex in Asia over next 4 yrs
By Melanie Lee
SHANGHAI, Nov 16 Germany's largest
drugmaker, Bayer AG, said it expects revenue in Asia
to increase over 60 percent by 2015, driven by its cancer and
cardiovascular drugs as well as its engineering plastics.
Bayer, which started producing the Aspirin painkiller in
Shanghai as early as 1936, said that by 2015 it aimed to have
sales in Asia of well over 11 billion euros ($14.9 billion),
with about 6 billion euros coming from the Greater China region.
As part of a shift to focus more on emerging markets,
unveiled about a year ago, Bayer will spend 1.8 billion euros as
capital expenditure in Asia over the next 4 years.
"We have a strong foundation to build on because Bayer has
decades-long tradition in Asia's most important markets," chief
executive Marijn Dekkers, in Shanghai for the opening of its
production facility, told a press conference.
Sales in Asia, where the company has spent 3.4 billion euros
as capital expenditure over the past 10 years, amounted to 6.9
billion euros last year.
For its healthcare unit, Bayer plans to expand into
medium-sized cities and rural areas in China to boost sales,
Dekkers said.
OPPORTUNITIES IN OFF-PATENT, BRANDED DRUGS
Among the pharmaceuticals Bayer sells in China is the
Nexavar pill, which helps treat the more than 300,000 new liver
cancer cases that occur there every year. Bayer also makes
transparent plastics that go into panoramic roofs and headlights
of cars for the country's booming automotive industry.
Total sales in China, the world's third-largest
pharmaceutical market, was around 3 billion euros in 2010,
accounting for 8.3 percent of Bayer's global sales.
Last month, Bayer confirmed its full-year outlook and posted
better than-expected quarterly earnings on strong growth in
emerging markets.
Dekkers also said Bayer sees opportunities in off-patent,
branded drugs business.
"If the branded generic is a product that is off the patent
and has a brand, then, yes, we are looking for opportunities
because we already have globally a lot of sales of products that
are off-patent and branded," Dekkers said.
($1 = 0.739 euros)
(Additional reporting Ludwig Burger in FRANKFURT; Writing by
Kazunori Takada; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)