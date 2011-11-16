FRANKFURT Nov 16 Germany's largest
drugmaker Bayer aims to boost sales in Asia by more
than 60 percent until 2015, driven by its cancer and
cardiovascular drugs as well as its engineering plastics, it
said on Wednesday.
Bayer, which started producing the Aspirin painkiller in
Shanghai as early as 1936, said that by 2015 it planned to have
sales in Asia of well over 11 billion euros ($14,9 billion),
about 6 billion of which in China, where Bayer is already one of
the largest healthcare companies.
Among the pharmaceuticals Bayer sells in China is the
Nexavar pill, to help treat the more than 300,000 new liver
cancer cases that occur there every year. But Bayer also makes
transparent plastics that go into panoramic roofs and head
lights of cars for the region's booming automotive industry.
The company said it eyed investment expenditures of about
1.8 billion euros in Asia until 2015.
This is part of a shift to focus more on emerging markets,
unveiled about a year ago, shortly after Dutchman Marijn Dekkers
became the company's new chief executive. Bayer said at the time
it would cut 4,500 jobs and create 2,500 new positions in
emerging markets.
($1 = 0.739 Euros)
