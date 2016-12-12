TORONTO Dec 12 German chemicals and healthcare group Bayer said it had set up a joint venture with U.S. life sciences venture capital firm Versant Ventures to invest $225 million in stem cell therapy technology.

The companies said the financing, one of the largest ever Series A for a biotech company, would allow the venture to develop a number of projects with an initial focus on cardiovascular diseases and neurodegenerative disorders. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)