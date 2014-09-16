BRIEF-Array Biopharma provides NEMO update
* Array Biopharma Inc - Has withdrawn from U.S. FDA division of oncology products 2 its new drug application (NDA) for binimetinib monotherapy
Sept 16 Bayer AG : * Says initiates phase III trial of ODM-201 in men with high-risk
non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer
WASHINGTON, March 19 A newer class of type 2 diabetes drugs significantly cut the risk of death and hospitalization for heart failure compared with other medicines for the disease, according to data released on Sunday from a so-called real world study sponsored by AstraZeneca.
WASHINGTON, March 19 U.S. House Republicans are working on changes to their healthcare overhaul bill to provide more generous tax credits for older Americans and to add a work requirement for the Medicaid program for the poor, U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Sunday.