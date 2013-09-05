BRIEF-Acceleron Q4 loss per share $0.51
* Acceleron reports fourth quarter and year ended 2016 operational and financial results
FRANKFURT, Sept 5 Bayer AG : * Says regorafenib (Stivarga) submitted for European marketing authorization
for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST).
* Acceleron reports fourth quarter and year ended 2016 operational and financial results
* Lexington Realty Trust - Qtrly adjusted company FFO per diluted common share of $0.24
* Merrimack reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results