SHANGHAI, July 4 The Chinese Ministry of Commerce's anti-monopoly bureau has approved German drugmaker Bayer AG's deal for traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) drugmaker Dihon Pharmaceutical Group Co, in a raft of deals approved on Friday.

China also approved a joint venture deal between China Huiyuan Juice Group Ltd and Suntory (Shanghai) Foods Co Ltd, a subsidiary of Japan's Suntory Holdings Ltd. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan)