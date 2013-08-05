Australia shares inch down, thanks to weak miners; New Zealand flat
March 8 Australian shares ended marginally lower on Wednesday as falls in iron ore prices the previous day and in China's February iron ore imports pulled miners down.
FRANKFURT Aug 5 German pharmaceuticals company Bayer AG has entered a new cancer partnership with Compugen Ltd to research, develop and commercialise antibody-based therapies.
The two partners will jointly carry out a preclinical research programme, they said in a statement on Monday.
Under the deal, Compugen will receive an upfront payment of $10 million, and is eligible to receive over $500 million in potential milestone payments.
Compugen may also receive mid to high single digit royalties on worldwide net sales of any resulting products under the collaboration.
"Antibody-based immunotherapies are promising approaches in oncology which can stimulate the body's own immune cells to fight cancer cells," Bayer executive Andreas Busch said in a statement. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)
* Says it bought 550,000 shares (4.6 percent stake) back at 346.5 million yen in total during Feb. 8 to March 7
March 8 Indian shares fell for a second straight session on Wednesday as caution prevailed ahead of state elections results, including that of the crucial northern state of Uttar Pradesh, and a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting next week.