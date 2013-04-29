BRIEF-Bahrain Flour Mills signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International
* Signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFI2ql) Further company coverage: )
(Corrects headline to Bayer, not BASF)
FRANKFURT, April 29 Germany's Bayer agreed to acquire U.S. birth-control devices company Conceptus for $1.1 billion in cash, to cement its position as the world's largest women's healthcare provider.
Within the next ten business days, Bayer will launch a public tender offer to acquire all shares in Conceptus for $31.00 apiece, with closing of the deal expected by mid-year 2013, Bayer said on Monday.
Conceptus had $28.2 million in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) last year, on sales of $141 million.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)
HOUSTON, March 5 The biggest names in the oil world come together this week for the largest industry gathering since the end of a two-year price war that pitted Middle East exporters against the firms that drove the shale energy revolution in the United States.
WASHINGTON - A spokesman for Barack Obama rejects claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that the then-president had wiretapped Trump in October during the late stages of the presidential election campaign, saying it was "simply false." (USA-TRUMP/OBAMA (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV), moved, by David Shepardson, 917 words)