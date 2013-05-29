BRIEF-Galena Biopharma engages Canaccord Genuity to advise on strategic alternatives
* Galena biopharma engages Canaccord Genuity to advise on strategic alternatives
FRANKFURT May 29 Germany's Bayer said on Wednesday it had obtained antitrust clearance from the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for its planned $1.1 billion acquisition of U.S. contraceptive devices maker Conceptus .
Bayer said the transaction remains subject to a minimum tender of at least a majority of the outstanding Conceptus shares.
DARMSTADT, Germany, March 9 Germany's Merck KGaA on Thursday said it was seeking a buyer for its biosimilars unit, confirming a Reuters report in October.
