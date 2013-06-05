FRANKFURT, June 5 German drugmaker Bayer said on Wednesday it had been offered 96.4 percent of the shares in Conceptus, the U.S. maker of female sterilisation devices it agreed to buy in April.

Bayer said it would soon be able to fold the company into its own businesses without the takeover target having to convene an shareholder meeting.

The remaining Conceptus shareholders would receive $31 per share in cash, on par with the previous offer, it added.