* Sees annual peak sales of 250-500 mln eur
* Considering also applying for approval in the U.S.
* Patch would compete with J&J's Evra patch
* Clinical study results to be published next month
FRANKFURT, Sept 20 German drugmaker Bayer
requested European approval for a contraceptive skin
patch as it seeks to broaden its birth-control business and
challenge Johnson & Johnson's Evra patch.
The hormonal contraceptive, to be produced for Bayer by
Swiss company Acino, was shown to be effective with a
good safety profile in clinical trials involving 4,200 women,
Bayer said on Thursday.
It added that detailed results will be presented at the FIGO
World Congress of Gynecology and Obstetrics in Rome in October.
The transparent patch, which Bayer says could generate
annual sales of 250-500 million euros ($325-$650 million), is
applied once a week either to the abdomen, buttocks or outer
upper arm, where it delivers a steady dose of hormones through
the skin.
If successful, Bayer's product would offer an alternative to
J&J's Ortho Evra birth control patch, which is approved in North
America and Europe.
U.S. drug advisers have, however, recommended that the label
of Ortho Evra patch be simplified to better explain the risk of
blood clots.
A spokeswoman said Bayer was in talks with the Food and Drug
Administration over a possible filing also in the U.S.
Bayer, is one of the largest players in the $8 billion
global market for hormonal birth-control pills, competing with
J&J, Teva's Barr Pharmaceuticals and Ireland-based
Warner Chilcott.
Its main oral contraceptive brand Yasmin has also been
subject to controversy over health risks. Bayer has agreed to
pay a combined $400 million to settle almost one third of about
6,000 legal claims in the U.S. that Yasmin caused blood
clots.