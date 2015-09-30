FRANKFURT, Sept 30 Germany's Bayer and its investment bank advisers are rethinking options for the initial public offering (IPO) of the plastics group scheduled for Friday, given books are still not covered, several sources familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

Uncertain investor demand is prompting a review of options including trimming the planned 2.5 billion euro ($2.8 billion)volume, reducing the price or delaying the IPO altogether, the sources said.

"A decision has yet to be taken," one of the sources said.

($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)