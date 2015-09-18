* Offer price range 26.50-35.50 eur/shr

* Number of shares to be adjusted to reach 2.5 bln proceeds

* Oct. 2 slated as first day of trading

* Targeted free float 34-40 pct (Adds details on Bayer's remaining business, plans to sell all Covestro shares in longer term, targeted multiples)

By Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT, Sept 18 Bayer's plastics division Covestro aims to raise about 2.5 billion euros ($2.84 billion) in an initial public offering (IPO), it said on Friday, announcing what could become the largest stock market debut in Germany in almost 15 years.

Parent company Bayer has carved out the business, formerly known as Bayer MaterialScience, to focus on drugs and pesticides and to improve its market value by removing the discount typically applied to diversified companies.

Covestro, which makes chemicals for upholstery foam and transparent plastics for blu-ray discs, said it would offer between 70.4 million and 94.3 million new shares from a capital increase for between 26.50 euros and 35.50 euros apiece.

The number of shares to be issued will be adjusted depending on the issue price to arrive at gross proceeds of about 2.5 billion euros, it added.

That would make it the biggest listing in Germany since mail and logistics group Deutsche Post went public in a 6.25 billion euro transaction in November 2000. A more recent flotation of comparable size was Tognum in 2007, worth 2 billion.

Proceeds from the IPO, plans for which Bayer unveiled a fortnight ago, are earmarked to redeem debt that Bayer transferred to Covestro to gain financial firepower to expand in healthcare, veterinary medicine and farming pesticides.

Bayer outlined on Friday the revamp of its remaining operations in pharmaceuticals, non-prescription treatments, veterinary drugs and pesticides, getting rid of a structure with a lean holding overseeing largely autonomous subdivisions.

The division heads will now become executive board members, taking joint responsibility for each other's performance.

OCT. 2 LISTING

The subscription period for Covestro's IPO will run from Sept. 21 until likely Oct. 1, with the scheduled first day of trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in two weeks' time on Oct. 2, Covestro said.

Depending on the number of new shares to be sold, the free float will be 34-40 percent.

Bayer has previously committed itself to holding onto its Covestro shares for 180 days after the listing but it aims to completely sever its ownership ties over the next few years.

A person familiar with the matter said the company is eyeing a valuation multiple including debt of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) above the roughly six times that its German peers Lanxess and Evonik are trading at, or close to U.S. rival Huntsman's multiple of about seven.

To smooth out any slumps in the stock price within the first 30 days of trading, the banks managing the IPO are authorised to buy back shares of up to 10 percent of the emission volume. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan and William Hardy)