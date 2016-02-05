CHICAGO Feb 5 The agricultural unit of German
chemicals company Bayer AG said on Friday it will
fight a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) request to
pull one of its insecticides from the marketplace amid concerns
that it could harm organisms in streams and ponds.
Bayer CropScience will instead ask for an administrative law
hearing from the EPA's Office of General Counsel to review the
registration of flubendiamide, the active ingredient in Bayer's
Belt pesticide.
The pesticide, launched in 2008, is used to control
yield-damaging moths and worms in more than 200 crops including
almonds, oranges and soybeans.
Bayer's own tests have found that the pesticide is toxic in
high doses to invertebrates in river and pond sediment. The
organisms can be an important food source for fish.
However, the company's field studies showed that doses in
waters near agricultural fields never reached high enough levels
to be toxic.
But the EPA's risk assessment disagreed so the agency sent
Bayer the request on Jan. 29.
"We are disappointed the EPA places so much trust on
computer modeling and predictive capabilities when real-world
monitoring shows no evidence of concern after seven years of
safe use," said Peter Coody, Bayer vice president of
environmental safety.
After rejecting the EPA's request, Bayer now expects the
agency to issue a formal request to cancel its registration of
the pesticide. After a comment period mandated by U.S. pesticide
regulation law, Bayer will ask for a formal hearing to determine
the pesticide's fate.
Belt will remain on the market throughout the process.
Bayer reported 471 million euros ($527.5 million)in
insecticide sales globally in its most recent quarter. The
company declined to provide sales details of Belt.
The EPA's move follows the agency's unsuccessful attempt to
withdraw its registration for Dow Chemical Co's Enlist
Duo weed killer.
($1 = 0.8929 euro)
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)