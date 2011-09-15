MONHEIM AM RHEIN, Germany, Sept 15 Bayer's (BAYGn.DE) pesticides unit CropScience plans to lift expenses on research and development (R&D) by about 20 percent to more than 850 million euros ($1.16 billion) by 2015.

The BioScience business within that division, which develops genetically modified seeds, is set to see its R&D budget double by 2015, up from 200 million euros last year, the company said on Thursday. ($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Reporting by Frank Siebelt, Writing by Ludwig Burger)