MONHEIM AM RHEIN, Germany, Sept 15 Bayer's (BAYGn.DE) CropScience unit is buoyed by strong demand for its pesticides in Latin America, the division's most important market in the second half of the year, a top executive said.

Favourable weather has prompted farmers to use Bayer's products more generously, and the uptake of new products such as the Fox fungicide was better than expected, the division's head Sandra Peterson told Reuters.

"So far, the planting season has been very successful," said Peterson, almost a year into the job as chief executive of CropScience.

"The start of our business, in Argentina and Brazil in particular, has been extremely positive."

Germany's Bayer has already received more orders for the Fox fungicide than the group had anticipated for the whole growing season, she added.

Bayer is now out to boost its soy business in Latin America and is looking into acquisitions in this segment, Peterson said.

The Bayer unit is the world's second biggest maker of conventional crop chemicals after Syngenta of Switzerland.

Peterson said she saw prices of agricultural commodities to stay high, leading farmers to expect good returns on expenses for crop protection chemicals.

Prices of key farming products such as soybeans and wheat rose by more than 50 percent during the second half of 2010 and have remained broadly at those levels this year.

"All those things point to a relatively positive outlook for the rest of the year and hopefully into the beginning of next year's growing season in the northern hemisphere," said Peterson, a U.S. national who was previously a top executive at Bayer's healthcare division.

Bayer CropScience makes about 40 percent of sales in Europe, down from 60 percent a few years ago, as business in emerging markets has been growing faster than markets closer to home.

Sales of CropScience in the second quarter of 2011 rose by 9.2 percent, adjusted for currency swings, to 1.94 billion euros ($2.7 billion)as high prices for agricultural produce stoked demand for pesticides in the northern hemisphere.

The division accounted for 22.5 percent of Bayer's group sales in the first half, with healthcare products and industrial chemicals contributing the rest.

First-half sales at rival Syngenta rose 14 percent to $7.7 billion, ahead of estimates, helped by a strong performance in Europe but profitability weakened on lower prices for its weed killers in North America.

Bayer CropScience has set out to boost sales from genetically modified seeds at its BioScience sub-unit. It hopes that conventional pesticides revenues will also benefit as it markets products from both areas in packages.

Peterson reiterated an earlier outlook for BioScience to reach 1.4 billion euros in sales by 2018, but added this was a conservative estimate.

"That would be the bottom of the aspiration." ($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Writing by Ludwig Burger)