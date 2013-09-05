FRANKFURT, Sept 5 Bayer said its
pesticides unit would boost investments through 2016 by 1
billion euros ($1.3 billion) as more farmers turn to its Liberty
herbicide to kill weeds that have grown resistant to Monsanto's
glyphosate.
As part of the plan to raise expenditures on plants and
equipment in the 2013-2016 period to 2.4 billion euros, Bayer
will build a 380 million euro factory for Liberty in the U.S.
state of Alabama.
Glyphosate is a widely used weed killer without patent
protection that was invented by Monsanto. Farmers increasingly
turn to the Liberty weed killer and its genetically modified
LibertyLink seeds when weeds emerge that are resistant to
glyphosate.