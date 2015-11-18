FRANKFURT Nov 18 German drugs and pesticides
maker Bayer on Wednesday reaffirmed it would hold on
to its crop chemicals business as talk of consolidation in the
industry continued.
Asked for a comment on remarks by Monsanto Co.
executives that the U.S. seeds giant was in internal discussions
about tie-ups in the industry, a Bayer spokesman said the
CropScience unit was an "integral part" of Bayer.
"We have just recently announced our focus on life science
businesses. That includes both HealthCare and CropScience," he
said.
Monsanto executives said on Tuesday they were discussing
whether they should acquire or merge with major rivals in the
seed and agrochemical industries.
Bayer is the world's second-largest farming pesticides maker
after Syngenta.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)