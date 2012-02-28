FRANKFURT Feb 28 German drugs and chemicals maker Bayer said it aimed to cut its debt by about 1 billion to 6 billion euros ($8 billion) this year to gain flexibility as it scans the market for takeover targets.

"In the first half the year our liquidity is burdened by items such as interest, dividend and bonus payments. But during the remainder of the year we will build up liquidity from our operating cash flows," Chief Financial Officer Werner Baumann told Reuters on the sidelines of the group's annual results press conference.

The company earlier on Tuesday reiterated it was looking for acquisitions targets mainly in the healthcare and plant protection industries.

"We want to continue to bring down the debt level to be able to pay for future acquisitions," Chief Executive Marijn Dekkers told a press briefing.

Bayer has reduced its debt from about 17 billion euros from its 2006 takeover of rival Schering to about 7 billion by the end of 2011, a level that gives it a relatively low debt burden compared with peers.

At 0.8 times recent earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), Bayer's net debt is lower than that of major European drug industry rivals Novartis , GlaxoSmithkline and Roche, StarMine data shows. ($1 = 0.7466 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Frank Siebelt)