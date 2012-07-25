FRANKFURT, July 25 Germany's largest drugmaker
Bayer AG is in talks to sell its blood glucose meters
business, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing industry
and financial sources.
The paper said on Wednesday Bayer had mandated Credit Suisse
to handle the sale. It said parties interested in the
business included France's Sanofi and Japan's
Panasonic.
A spokeswoman for electronics group Panasonic denied it was
looking at the business. Sanofi, Bayer and Credit Suisse were
not immediately available for comment.
Sources had told Reuters in May that Bayer was considering
the sale of the unit, which has annual sales of about 1 billion
euros ($1.2 billion), as it offers few synergies with its other
healthcare activities.
($1 = 0.8275 euros)
