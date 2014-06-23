Money transfer firm could take on Orange mobiles in Senegal
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
FRANKFURT, June 23 Bayer has struck an alliance with U.S. biotech firm Dimension Therapeutics to develop a gene therapy for the treatment of hemophilia A, marking renewed interest in an approach to tackle the cause of diseases on a cellular level.
Gene therapy involves inserting corrective genes into malfunctioning cells to get them to work again without further use of drugs. Dimension has been looking into using viruses to carry the genes to the affected cells. (Editing by Jason Neely)
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
BEIJING, March 19 A senior minister said on Sunday China's policy of restricting market access is important for domestic growth, even as President Xi Jinping seeks to project the country as a world leader in fighting protectionism.
SYDNEY, March 19 Australia’s minister for resources said on Sunday that the government would take action to avert an energy shortage if big gas producers did not boost supply for the country’s domestic market.