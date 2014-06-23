FRANKFURT, June 23 Bayer has struck an alliance with U.S. biotech firm Dimension Therapeutics to develop a gene therapy for the treatment of hemophilia A, marking renewed interest in an approach to tackle the cause of diseases on a cellular level.

Gene therapy involves inserting corrective genes into malfunctioning cells to get them to work again without further use of drugs. Dimension has been looking into using viruses to carry the genes to the affected cells. (Editing by Jason Neely)