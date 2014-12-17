FRANKFURT Dec 17 German drugmaker Bayer
said on Wednesday it had entered into a definitive
agreement to sell veterinary products to treat horses to
Sanofi's animal health unit Merial.
The deal to sell these products - Legend/Hyonate and Marquis
- is expected to close in the first quarter, subject to merger
control clearance, it said, without providing financial details.
"These equine products have no strategic relevance for our
business and represent less than 2 percent of our worldwide
sales," said Dirk Ehle, head of Bayer HealthCare's Animal Health
Division.
