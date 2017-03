FRANKFURT Feb 26 Germany's largest drugmaker Bayer said it will propose a dividend of 1.90 euros ($2.51) per share to investors, more than the 1.82 euros expected on average by analysts.

The company has a long-term a policy of paying out 30 to 40 percent of core earnings per share, which it defines as net income excluding goodwill amortisation and one-off writedowns.

It is due to report 2012 results on Thursday, Feb. 28. ($1 = 0.7567 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)