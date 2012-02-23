FRANKFURT Feb 23 Bayer on Thursday proposed to pay a dividend of 1.65 euros ($2.18) per share on its 2011 earnings, up from 1.50 euros a year earlier, in line with expectations.

Analysts had on average forecast a payout of 1.66 euros per share, a Reuters poll showed.

The German company has a long-term a policy of paying out 30 to 40 percent of core earnings per share, which it defines as net income excluding goodwill amortisation and one-off writedowns.

It is due to report 2011 results on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

In terms of dividend yield -- the payout per share relative to the stock price -- Bayer's 3 percent is still behind its main European rivals such as Sanofi and AstraZeneca, which offer 4 percent or more.

Bayer's share price relative to its current earnings is buoyed by the prospect of potential blockbuster drugs, such as heart drug Xarelto or eye drug Eylea. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)