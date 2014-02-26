FRANKFURT Feb 26 Germany's largest drugmaker Bayer said it will propose an annual dividend of 2.10 euros ($2.90) per share to investors, more than the 2.07 euros expected on average by analysts.

The company has a long-term policy of paying out 30 to 40 percent of core earnings per share, which it defines as net income excluding goodwill amortisation and one-off writedowns.

Bayer is due to report fourth-quarter results on Friday, Feb. 28. ($1 = 0.7282 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)