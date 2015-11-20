China reports six new bird flu cases, one death
BEIJING, April 2 China reported six new cases of H7N9 bird flu including one death in Hunan after live poultry markets in the province were shuttered last month.
BERLIN Nov 20 Germany's Bayer has filed for marketing approval in the European Union and the United States for its new five-year contraceptive, it said on Friday.
LCS-16 is a new low-dose levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine system (LNG-IUS) which is directly placed in the uterus for contraception for up to five years.
"Data from Phase III clinical trials... have demonstrated that LCS-16 is highly effective and well tolerated regardless of age and parity," Bayer said in a statement. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Michael Nienaber)
YANGON, April 1 Myanmar is training up hundreds of midwives in an effort to reduce the number of women who die in childbirth, one of many social policy reforms launched by the country as it emerges from decades of military rule.