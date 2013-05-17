BRIEF-Huadong Medicine announces FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says it plans to use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 13.5 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
* Says it plans to transfer entire relative assets in manufacturing branch with net value of about 155.4 million yuan, to its wholly owned pharma unit
* Says it signed a 327.3 million won contract with a healthcare foundation to provide NK Vue KIT