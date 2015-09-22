Sept 22 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
will ask an advisory committee on Thursday to weigh the benefits
and risks of Bayer AG's permanent contraceptive
device, Essure, and describe any patient populations for whom
the device should not be recommended.
The agency's questions were published on its website on
Tuesday and come two days before the advisory panel meets to
discuss Essure, which consists of two nickel-titanium coils that
are inserted through the vagina into the fallopian tubes to
block pregnancy.
The FDA called the meeting following lobbying efforts by
women who claim to have been harmed by the device, which was
introduced in 2002. The complaints include chronic pain, heavy
bleeding, fatigue and skin allergies.
The committee will also be asked to discuss potential
changes to the product's label and any potential need for
further clinical studies to be conducted.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Eric Walsh)