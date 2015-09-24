Sept 24 Dozens of women urged the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration on Thursday to withdraw Bayer AG's
permanent contraceptive device, Essure, saying not
enough is known about its potential to harm users.
The FDA called a meeting of its advisory panel to weigh the
benefits and risks of Essure following complaints from thousands
of women who said it had caused life-altering side effects from
chronic pain and bleeding to autoimmune disorders such as
psoriasis and lupus.
Essure consists of two small nickel-titanium coils which are
inserted through the vagina into the fallopian tubes. The device
was billed as a non-surgical alternative to tubal ligation and
was welcomed by doctors when it was first cleared by the FDA in
2002.
Since then, a growing number of women have reported
problems. Thousands joined a Facebook group called "Essure
Problems" where women share their experiences with the device.
The group pressed the FDA to investigate the device, which
initially appeared at least as safe and effective as tubal
ligation, the other method by which women can become sterilized.
More than 5,000 adverse events have been reported to the
FDA, though it is not always clear what role Essure played in
the event.
Mark Bell, a metals engineering consultant who was one of
more than 40 speakers at the meeting, said he analyzed a number
of Essure devices after they had been removed from patients, and
believes there are latent manufacturing processing problems with
the devices.
"It's my expert option is that Essure is not a safe
product," he said.
Some women discussed how their coils migrated from the
fallopian tube into the pelvic cavity or around the bowel
causing acute pelvic pain. Others described debilitating fatigue
and the onset of symptoms suggestive of a systemic immune system
response to the device.
The FDA asked the panel to discuss whether the device should
be restricted in some patient groups, or whether changes should
be made to the product's label. It also asked the panel to
recommend whether additional clinical trials should be
conducted.
The committee was not asked to formally vote on their
recommendations but the FDA will weigh their opinions as it
decides what to do about the device.
Panelists discussed the role of nickel or other metals in
potentially sparking symptoms.
"It would be worth collecting information about nickel
sensitivity to see if it is connected with some of the
symptoms," said Marsha Wills-Karp, chair of the department of
environmental health sciences at Johns Hopkins University.
The standard skin patch test for nickel allergy does not
reliably predict whether a person will have a systemic allergic
reaction and there is no FDA-approved blood test to measure a
person's hypersensitivity before being implanted with the
device.
Panelists recommended strengthening the product label to
provide more information about potential adverse events and the
creation of a patient registry to track adverse events.
They also recommended more training for doctors, including
how to remove the coils and suggested a protocol be developed to
intervene earlier when patients complain about persistent pain.
