Feb 29 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Monday unveiled new measures to evaluate the risk of Bayer AG's
implantable steralization device, Essure, following
patient complaints and calls for its withdrawal from the market.
The device, which was approved in 2002, was billed as an
alternative to tubal ligation. The FDA has since received
thousands of complaints, including reports of the device
breaking or moving and causing injuries.
The FDA on Monday mandated a clinical study to determine
heightened risks for particular women and has issued a draft
guidance with labeling recommendations, including a boxed
warning label.
The agency also issued a checklist for doctors to use when
discussing with patients the potential risks of implanted
permanent birth control devices. (1.usa.gov/1XV3fFu)
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)