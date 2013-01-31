FRANKFURT Jan 31 Germany's Bayer CropScience blasted a European Commission proposal as "draconian" after Brussels said it wants to suspend all use of neonicotinoids products in crops attractive to bees for two years.

A report by European food safety watchdog EFSA linked the use of these pesticides to the declining bee population.

The Bayer unit said it believed that the Commission's "overly conservative interpretation of the precautionary principle is a missed opportunity to achieve a fair and proportional solution." (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)