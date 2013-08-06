BRIEF-Bowmore signs purchase agreement to acquire Brunswick belt property in New Brunswick
* Bowmore signs a purchase agreement to acquire 100% of the Brunswick belt property in New Brunswick, Canada
FRANKFURT Aug 6 Bayer said on Tuesday that two late-stage studies testing its drug VEGF Trap-Eye against diabetic macular edema (DME) met their primary goals.
Bayer co-develops the eye drug, also known as Eylea, with Regeneron.
Bayer said that Regeneron now expects to submit an application for U.S. marketing approval for the treatment of DME in 2013, about a year earlier that previously planned.
March 7 Brookfield Asset Management Inc said on Tuesday it would buy one of the two "yieldcos" of bankrupt U.S. solar company SunEdison Inc and take a 51 percent stake in the other, for a total of about $1.41 billion.
* Pharma stocks fall after Trump says he will cut drug prices