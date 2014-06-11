FRANKFURT, June 11 German drugmaker Bayer
said it filed for regulatory approval in the European
Union to widen the use of its injectable drug Eylea to include a
fourth eye condition.
Bayer applied for marketing authorisation for Eylea, also
known as aflibercept solution, for the treatment of visual
impairment due to macular edema secondary to branch retinal vein
occlusion.
Bayer has said the drug has peak sales potential of more
than 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion) per year.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
