FRANKFURT, June 11 German drugmaker Bayer said it filed for regulatory approval in the European Union to widen the use of its injectable drug Eylea to include a fourth eye condition.

Bayer applied for marketing authorisation for Eylea, also known as aflibercept solution, for the treatment of visual impairment due to macular edema secondary to branch retinal vein occlusion.

Bayer has said the drug has peak sales potential of more than 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion) per year. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Victoria Bryan)