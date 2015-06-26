BRIEF-Top Choice Medical Investment unit obtains high-tech enterprise recognition and to enjoy tax preference
* Says its stomatological hospital unit was recognized as high-tech enterprise, and to enjoy a tax preference of 15 pct for three years
FRANKFURT, June 26 German drugmaker Bayer has received approval in Japan for the use of its eye medication Eylea to treat retinal vein occlusion, it said on Friday.
Eylea has already been approved in Japan for the treatment of other types of visual impairment.
* Anavex Life Sciences says presentation of new mechanism of action data related to Anavex compounds targeting sigma-1 receptor at ad/pd(tm) 2017 meeting