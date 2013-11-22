By Christiaan Hetzner
FRANKFURT Nov 22 Bayer HealthCare
has received approval from Japan's Ministry of Health to treat
macular edema secondary to central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO)
with its Eylea eye medication, the company said on Friday.
"The additional approval of Eylea in Japan for the treatment
of macular edema secondary to CRVO is great news for patients in
Japan suffering from this potentially sight-threatening eye
condition," said Kemal Malik, member of the Bayer HealthCare
Executive Committee and head of global development.
Eylea, which treats age-related macular degeneration (AMD) -
the most common cause of blindness in the elderly - has been
grabbing market share from rivals such as Roche AG's
Lucentis since its launch in late 2011.
Bayer HealthCare and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc
are collaborating on the global development of Eylea.
Regeneron maintains exclusive U.S. rights, while Bayer
HealthCare licensed the exclusive marketing rights outside the
United States, where the companies share equally the profits
from sales of Eylea, except for in Japan where Regeneron
receives a royalty on net sales.