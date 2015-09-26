Sept 25 The first electronic automatic injector
to deliver a drug for the most common form of multiple sclerosis
received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Friday.
The injection delivers Betaseron, a disease-modifying drug
approved 22 years ago by the FDA for relapsing forms of the
incurable, often disabling disease of the central nervous
system.
The new device, called Betaconnect, will be available in
early 2016, said Germany's Bayer AG, which developed
the injector and sells the drug.
Of the 400,000 people living with MS in the United States,
about 320,000 people are initially diagnosed with this form of
the disorder in which symptoms disappear totally or partially
after a flare-up and are followed by a period of stability that
can last for months or years.
The original device, through which Betaseron is delivered,
has its drawbacks. It is mechanically activated and makes a
discernible sound during administration, which tends to
disconcert patients, according to Amy Ross, former president of
the International Organization of MS Nurses.
This new autoinjector, already available in Europe, reminds
patients to take their medicine every other day, and is silent
when used. It is customisable, allowing for adjustments in speed
and depth of the injection, and has automatic needle retraction.
Although a sizable share of the MS market in the United
States has been captured by oral drugs, including Biogen Inc's
Tecfidera, reports linking some treatments to serious
brain infections have tempered enthusiasm.
Doctors are now starting patients on injectable therapies -
with an eye on long-term safety and efficacy - because many of
these patients are quite young, said Ross, estimating about 50
percent to 60 percent of patients today are diagnosed in their
20s and 30s.
IMS Health estimates Betaseron holds about 5 percent of the
United States MS market.
"We have to stay competitive, and we think with this
autoinjector we have a good chance to stay competitive," Klaus
Marten, Bayer HealthCare's vice president and general manager of
neurology told Reuters.
