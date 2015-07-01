July 1 Bayer Healthcare said on
Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved using
transvaginal ultrasound as an alternate test to confirm if the
company's Essure permanent birth control device has been placed
properly.
Essure is a small metal coil inserted into woman's fallopian
tubes. But since its approval in 2002, women using the device
have sent the FDA more than 5,000 complaints, ranging from pain
and menstrual problems to pregnancies and even deaths.
Some of the complaints related to the placement of the
device.
In a transvaginal ultrasound (TVU), sound waves emitted from
a probe placed in vagina help a physician check if Essure has
been placed properly.
This test is an alternative to the generally-prescribed
modified hysterosalpingogram (HSG) test in which an x-ray of the
uterus and fallopian tubes is used to check for proper device
placement.
A woman using Essure must do a test to confirm that the
device is properly placed within three months of the procedure
and until she receives a confirmation from her doctor, she must
use alternate birth control methods, Bayer said in a statement
on Wednesday.
All physicians who offer Essure are expected to be trained
to perform the TVU confirmation test by mid-2016, the company
said.
The training will start in September, the same month the FDA
will hold a public panel meeting to discuss the safety and
effectiveness of Essure.
(Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)