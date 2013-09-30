BRIEF-Martinrea International Q4 adj EPS c$1.50
* Martinrea international inc. Reports record fourth quarter and yearly earnings and announces dividend
FRANKFURT, Sept 30 Germany's Bayer said it named Pfizer executive Olivier Brandicourt as the new head of its healthcare division.
Brandicourt will take over from Bayer Healthcare interim head Wolfgang Plischke on Nov. 1, Germany's largest drugmaker said in a statement on Monday.
The previous head of Bayer Healthcare, Joerg Reinhardt, quit Bayer in February to become chairman of Novartis .
* Major Drilling reports third quarter results for fiscal 2017
* CommScope Holding Company Inc - priced its offering of $750 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.000pct senior unsecured notes due 2027