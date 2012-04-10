* Revised labels for pills like Yaz, Yasmin with
drospirenone
* FDA says conflicting studies about magnitude of risk
* Consumer groups say new labels will still not protect
women
(Rewrites, adds comments from company, advocacy group)
By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, April 10 U.S. health regulators are
adding information to the labels on a popular class of birth
control pills that includes Bayer AG's Yaz and
Yasmin, to show they may raise the risk of blood clots.
All common birth control pills increase a woman's chances of
getting potentially fatal blood clots.
But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday
that some studies showed the danger may be even higher for more
recent pills that contain the compound drospirenone, a synthetic
hormone.
"The revised drug labels will report that some epidemiologic
studies reported as high as a three-fold increase in the risk of
blood clots for drospirenone-containing products ... whereas
other epidemiological studies found no additional risk," the FDA
said in a statement.
The FDA's own study found that 10 in 10,000 women taking
pills with drospirenone would get a blood clot per year,
compared with about six in 10,000 women taking older
contraceptives.
A clot in blood vessels can prove fatal if it breaks loose
and travels to the lungs, heart or brain.
To put the risk into perspective, the FDA added that the
risk of blood clots from pregnancy is even higher than any risk
from birth control pills.
The announcement comes after an advisory committee of
outside experts to the FDA voted in December for a label
revision for pills with drospirenone, calling for clearer
information about their risks and benefits.
The experts stopped short of agreeing that these pills'
risks outweighed their benefits, since some studies found the
pills did not increase blood clot risks.
In January, the Project on Government Oversight, a U.S.
watchdog group, urged the FDA to hold a new vote about the birth
control pills after a study showed four of the FDA's advisers
had ties in the past to makers of pills containing drospirenone.
The FDA said past ties to industry are usually not
considered conflicts under the law.
During the December panel meeting, some women's advocacy
groups called for the pills to be taken off the market, as the
studies that viewed pills favorably were industry-funded.
The consumer groups and patients shared tearful stories
about sudden deaths or life-changing disabilities they or their
loved ones suffered from blood clots, which they believed were
caused by Yaz or Yasmin.
Yaz, a reformulated version of Yasmin, remains one of the
U.S. top-selling contraceptives. Bayer had $374 million in Yaz
sales in 2010, according to data from IMS Health. Sales of Yaz
have slipped in recent years, after Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries and Watson Pharmaceuticals launched
generic versions.
Cynthia Pearson, executive director of the National Women's
Health Network, who testified at the December meeting, said
that a simple label change would not necessarily protect women
from blood clots.
"I fear that if the FDA holds another public hearing three
years from now, there will be a new group of women telling sad
stories about the harm done to their health by clots," she said
on Tuesday.
Most common contraceptive pills combine the hormones
estrogen and progestin to help block ovulation and sperm. But
they also increase the chance of a woman getting blood clots
compared to not taking pills, particularly as she ages.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov in Washington and Anand Basu in
Bangalore; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)