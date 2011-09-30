FRANKFURT, Sept 30 German drugmaker Bayer (BAYGn.DE) said its potential blockbuster drug Xarelto was shown to prevent heart attacks in patients that have already suffered one.

Xarelto led to a statistically significant reduction in heart attacks, strokes and cardiovascular deaths in patients who had suffered from acute coronary syndrome (ACS), an umbrella term for heart attack and a range of similar symptoms, the company said.

The phase III study, which compared patients on Xarel with a group receiving the current standard therapy plus placebo, also showed statistical evidence the Xarelto pill led to a higher risk of major bleeding.

Bayer, which is co-developing the drug with U.S. group Johnson & Johnson , said it planned to present detailed trial results as soon as possible at a scientific congress. It also plans to file for market authorisation by the year-end.

The use in ACS patients accounts for about 15 percent of the drug's potential overall market, when measured by treatment days, according to 2009 data posted on Bayer's Website.

The drug's largest market by far is stroke prevention in mainly elderly patients that suffer from a common form of irregular heart beat. For this use the pill was endorsed by European regulators last week. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Dan Lalor)