(Adds details, Onyx stock movement)

* Placebo patients switch to Bayer drug in mid-trial

* Bayer in talks with drug authorities over filing schedule

* Onyx shares rise as much as 16 pct

Oct 26 Bayer (BAYGn.DE) said its regorafenib tumour-fighting drug was shown to improve survival in patients suffering from advanced colorectal cancer even before the scheduled end of the study.

Shares of Onyx , which is Bayer's U.S. marketing partner for regorafenib, jumped as much as 16 percent to $41.75 in heavy morning trade on Nasdaq on Wednesday.

Two weeks ago, Bayer and Onyx had reached a settlement over the drug, which is a sister compound to their jointly developed big-selling cancer treatment Nexavar.

As part of the deal, Bayer will pay Onyx a royalty of 20 percent of future worldwide sales in oncology.

Although Bayer has not disclosed a peak sales estimate for regorafenib, the drug is very similar to Nexavar, scientifically known as sorafenib.

Doctors use Nexavar to treat liver cancer and advanced kidney cancer, and Bayer expects to generate more than 2 billion euros ($2.8 billion) in peak annual sales from it.

Both Nexavar and regorafenib are so-called multikinase inhibitors that quell cancer cell growth and prevent new blood vessels that could feed tumours.

An independent monitoring board decided mid-trial that regorafenib's benefits were so evident that the group of patients in the late-stage study who had received a placebo for comparison should be offered to switch to the Bayer drug, Germany's largest drugmaker said.

The study was based on patients who previously could not be helped by the current standard treatment.

Data from the trial should soon be presented at a scientific meeting, Bayer said, adding that it is in talks with global healthcare regulators about when it can file for approval for use against advanced colorectal cancer.

Bayer has a U.S. patent that covers pharmaceutical compositions of Nexavar which will expire in 2022 and an European patent that will expire in 2020.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals is also developing a colorectal cancer treatment, called perifosine, which in August received a go-ahead for a late-stage trial by an independent safety panel.

Keryx holds a licensing deal with Canadian biotechnology company Aeterna Zentaris to market the drug in North America.

Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States and is expected to cause about 49,380 deaths during 2011, according to the American Cancer Society.

Regorafenib had become a bone of contention between Bayer and Onyx in 2009, when Onyx said the compound should be treated as an offshoot from their joint Nexavar project while Bayer laid sole claim to the drug.

Bayer is testing regorafenib against a number of tumour types including kidney cancer. U.S. regulators in May granted regorafenib a "fast-track status" for the treatment of gastrointestinal tumors.

Onyx shares were up 11 percent at $40.01, while Bayer shares were down marginally at $44.29 by 1458 GMT in volatile trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.719 Euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt and Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Erica Billingham and Gopakumar Warrier)