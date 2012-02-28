* Q4 adj EBITDA 1.54 bln euros vs 1.62 bln forecast
* Sees slight increase in 2012 adj EBITDA, growth in 2013
* MaterialScience hit by raw materials costs, low volumes
* Shares down 1.8 pct, underperform German blue-chips
LEVERKUSEN, Germany, Feb 28 German
chemicals and drugs group Bayer posted a 9 percent
drop in fourth-quarter profit as price rises failed to offset
soaring oil-derived raw materials costs at its plastics
division.
Bayer's MaterialScience unit, the world's No. 1 maker of
foam chemicals and transparent plastics for car lights and
sports goggles, reported a 64 percent slump in adjusted
earnings.
The result on Tuesday was in sharp contrast to rival BASF
, with whom Bayer competes in insulation foam
chemicals and pesticides, which surprised investors with its
bullish outlook last week.
Unlike BASF, Bayer is reliant on polycarbonates, used for
instance in DVDs and for the panoramic roof in Daimler's
Mercedes SLK convertible.
The polycarbonates industry has seen a margins squeeze as
new plants come on line, driven by Saudi Kayan Petrochemical's
expansion.
"It always takes a while until a temporary imbalance is
absorbed by market demand," Finance chief Werner Baumann said,
adding that both the polycarbonates and foam chemicals markets
were growing at a healthy 4-6 percent per year on average.
Baumann said the company would continue hiking prices
to counter the impact of raw materials costs driven up by rising
oil prices, which neared 10-month highs last week.
"In some markets and regions we're quite happy with the
progress we are making. It's a mixed picture."
Bayer sees the MaterialScience unit's earnings recovering
markedly in the first quarter from the previous three months,
but without matching last year's level.
The company said it expected a slight increase in adjusted
group EBITDA this year, with an increase in sales by about 3
percent when adjusted for currency swings and takeovers.
Shares of Bayer were down 1.8 percent at 54.91 euros by 1343
GMT, while Germany's blue-chip index slipped 0.2
percent. The stock has gained almost 30 percent in the past
three months.
DRUG HOPES
While its chemicals division struggles, Bayer, which is
Germany's largest drugmaker, is pinning its hopes on new drug
launches to lift earnings in coming years.
Bayer has said its four most promising drugs, led by newly
launched anti-clotting pill Xarelto, have a combined annual peak
sales potential of about 5 billion euros, but very little of
that will be seen in 2012.
"We are still, just like in 2011, in a transition year where
we are burdened with the cost of new products but without the
sales benefits," Chief Executive Marijn Dekkers told a press
briefing.
Market research has shown that Xarelto got off to a slow
start compared with rival pill Pradaxa from Boehringer
Ingelheim.
Both pills compete in the mass market for stroke prevention
in patients with a common heart rhythm disorder and will likely
face an even stronger rival in Eliquis by Bristol-Myers Squibb
and Pfizer, in the frame to get U.S. approval in
late March.
Xarelto was granted priority review from U.S. health
regulators for use in patients suffering from the heart
condition known as acute coronary syndrome (ACS) on Monday.
Bayer's fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 8.8 percent to
1.54 billion euros ($2.06 billion), below the average estimate
of 1.62 billion in a Reuters poll.
The company said it expects an increase in 2013 sales and
adjusted earnings.
($1 = 0.7466 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Erica Billingham)